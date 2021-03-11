1 arrested following pursuit in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say one person is in custody following a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said officers began a pursuit of a driver at Panama Lane and Wible Road just after 2:30 p.m. The pursuit ended a short distance away in a neighborhood at Pendragon Street and Gwenivere Court. The pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes, according to Pair.

The pursuit suspect has not been identified and it is not clear what prompted the pursuit.

We will update this story as we learn more information.