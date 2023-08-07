BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol arrested one person and recovered a firearm from a vehicle at Friday’s DUI checkpoint.

According to CHP Officer D.C. Williams, a total of 635 vehicles were checked at Friday’s checkpoint on Frazier Mountain Park Road. Five drivers were given DUI tests and one driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Additionally, one gun was recovered from a vehicle. Officer Williams said the gun was in plain view in the vehicle and the driver was cited for not having a permit.

Three people were cited as unlicensed drivers and one person was driving on a suspended license, according to Officer Williams.

“Based on these figures, people are getting the message not to drink and drive,” Officer Williams told 17 News.