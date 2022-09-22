BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial of possible liquid PCP, several items indicating drug sales and 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to KCSO.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop because officers said Stickland’s vehicle had several code violations and they learned Strickland was on probation and has several active warrants, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said Strickland was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, drug sales possession of paraphernalia and drug sales. He was taken to the Mojave jail.