BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A man has been arrested after an extensive standoff with police in south Bakersfield over the weekend.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Balboa Drive around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police found a victim of the shooting who was not struck by gunfire.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as John Manuel Gonzales, 51, of Bakersfield, according to BPD.

Officers then responded to a residence at Yellow Rose Court in an attempt to find Gonzales, according to BPD. After attempts at a ‘surrender call-out’ of the residence failed and after receiving no response officers executed a search warrant of the home.

Gonzales was not found at the time, according to the department.

Around 8:39 p.m., BPD officials found and arrested Gonzales at Oregon Street without incident.

The department said Gonzales was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for aggravated assault with a firearm and other associated charges.