BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the man involved in an hours-long standoff on Sunday in South Bakersfield.

Police officers were dispatched to Bora Bora Lane near Navassa Way around 11:28 a.m., upon arriving, officers discovered a subject armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members, according to BPD.

Officials identified Kevin Olivares, 25, Bakersfield, who refused to exit the residence. Olivares is on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, the department said.

The Bakersfield Police Department Crisis Negotiators and a Kern Behavioral Health Mobile Evaluation Team assisted with negotiations for Olivares’ peaceful surrender, according to police. Olivares was arrested inside of the residence at 8:40 p.m.

Police say Olivares was taken into custody for criminal threats, resisting/delaying peace officers, violation of parole conditions and an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant.