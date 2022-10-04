RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Ridgecrest Police Department officers responded to reports of a street fight involving seven or eight people on the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue.

However, when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the street empty.

Officers said witnesses told them a silver Audi with no plates had fled the scene going east of West Wilson Avenue. Officers searched the area for the car. They then said they obtained information on a suspect who had fled the car on foot and left the car in an alley on the east side of South China Lake Boulevard.

Officers said they chased the suspect north on foot on South China Lake Boulevard into the Fastrip parking lot near Wilson Avenue.

Officer took the suspect, Jaloni Neal, 18, into custody and found him in possession of a 9 mm gun with one round in the chamber and six in the magazine.

Neal was booked into the Kern County Jail in Mojave.

He is not listed as in custody and he has not been charged yet.

He was arrested and charged with assault with firearm on a person in May. His bail was listed as $25,000. He is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing for the May arrest on Oct. 25.