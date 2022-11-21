BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after pistol-whipping and carjacking a taxi cab driver early Monday morning in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking just after 1 a.m. on east 18th Street and Union Avenue. Police say Luis Lopez, 22, of Wasco, entered the victim’s taxi cab while it was parked on 18th Street and ordered her at gunpoint to drive him to 34th Street and Q Street. Lopez then pistol whipped and stole property and the victim’s vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening injury sustained from the pistol-whipping. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to BPD.

A short time later, BPD located Lopez driving the victim’s vehicle in the 6100 block of Knudsen Drive. That is when Lopez fled on foot from officers but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, the department said.

Officers located and retrieved a firearm and the stolen property from the victim’s car.

Lopez had an active parole violation warrant and was arrested for open felony charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping and other charges, BPD said.

According to the Kern County Inmate Booking Information Website, Lopez is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.