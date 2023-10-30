BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers arrested a man for allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard at the Valley Plaza Mall, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to BPD, officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Garcia of Bakersfield for assault with a firearm on Friday, Oct. 27.

BPD said officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Macy’s store at the Valley Plaza Mall, located in the 2600 block of Ming Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 26 at approximately 6:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a subject was inside Macy’s gathering merchandise and appeared to notice store security watching him.

BPD said the subject then set the merchandise down and left the store without committing a theft or robbery, however, security followed the subject outside and observed him get into a vehicle. As the subject drove away, he allegedly pointed a firearm at the security officer.

Garcia was later identified by detectives assigned to the Organized Retail Theft unit as the man who pointed the firearm, according to BPD. He was arrested in the 3300 block of Center Street for assault with a firearm. The firearm used in the offense was located and seized, officers said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.