BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in jail after allegedly carjacking a woman and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle pursuit through east Bakersfield, according to BPD.

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at an apartment complex on Ashe Road near Bronson Lane on Sunday afternoon. Police said a suspect approached a woman as she exited her vehicle, took the victim’s purse and fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle.

Later that evening around 10:30 p.m., a Bakersfield police officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 99 from Olive Drive. When responding officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the 18-year-old driver refused to yield and a car pursuit ensued towards northeast Bakersfield.

The suspect crashed with an unoccupied parked car in the 3700 block of Dana Street, just north of University Avenue, and abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

Police used a K-9 officer to find and take the suspect into custody, which resulted in minor injury to the 18-year-old man. The man was identified as the suspect in purse theft and carjacking earlier in the day at the Ashe Road apartment complex.

The suspect was medically cleared at the scene, taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail on felony charges including carjacking, robbery, reckless evading a peace officer and gang charges. He is being held without bail.