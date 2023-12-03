BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has been arrested a large group of bicyclists were allegedly causing disturbances at local businesses, including thefts of merchandise and vandalism, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department says it received multiple calls of a bicycle street takeover at an unknown location around noon on Saturday, Dec. 2. Officers say they arrested Jacob Rossen after the bicycle group allegedly took over streets and caused traffic hazards, peace disturbances, engaged in thefts and even engaged in assault with deadly weapons.

Rossen allegedly fled from officers on two separate occasions and was arrested for resisting arrest and vehicle code violations, according to BPD.

The police department says they received numerous calls regarding bicycle street takeovers for the past month. BPD responded quickly Saturday when notified of the street takeovers and business thefts, but say multiple juveniles fled the scene upon arrival.

Seven bicycles were seized and several juveniles were cited and released back to parents, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding incidents such as this are encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.