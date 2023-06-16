BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and are searching for a second suspect after locating a reported stolen vehicle in east Bakersfield Friday afternoon.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol near Niles and Virginia streets and located a stolen vehicle at around 3 p.m. Two suspects ran from deputies after being spotted inside the vehicle, officials said.

One of the suspects ran to a nearby rooftop and allegedly broke into a business on Niles Street near West Drive. Deputies found the suspect inside the building and arrested him, officials said.

The second suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.