1 arrested, 25 cited in CHP enforcement operation on I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon station made one arrest and issued more than 25 citations on Interstate 5 on Wednesday as part of a new enforcement operation.

The CHP has partnered with the Washington State Patrol and the Oregon State Police for an enforcement operation on I-5 called I-5 ALIVE. During a four-hour period yesterday, the department said it arrested a person for driving under the influence.

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and issued more than 25 citations for speed violations, driving in the wrong lane and other offenses.

“As you travel, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely without speeding,” the department said on social media. “Too many fatalities have occurred this year from crashes due to unsafe speed. Please slow down and don’t forget to buckle up.”