1 arrested, 10 cited in DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested one person and cited 10 others in a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday night.

The department said the checkpoint was held in the 200 block of Bernard Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Another was detained to further evaluate their sobriety level.

In addition, the department said it cited 10 drivers for driving without a license. One motorist was found to be driving on a suspended license.

In total, the department said 231 vehicles were screened by officers as part of the checkpoint.