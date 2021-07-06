1 arrested, 1 cited in undercover illegal fireworks operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested and another was cited over the weekend after a large amount of illegal fireworks were found during an undercover operation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Felix Romero was arrested on suspicion of selling and possessing illegal fireworks and received a citation for fireworks possession. Ernesto Torres, 41, also received a citation for fireworks possession.

KCSO said criminal charges against Torres are in the process of being submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Kern County Fire Department is handling the disposal of the illegal fireworks, according to the department.

During the Fourth of July weekend, KCSO said it seized a total of 4,392 pounds of illegal fireworks and more than $4,000 in currency tied to the sales of illegal fireworks.