1 arrested, 1 at large, after CHP responds to report of stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials chased two men accused of stealing a truck Wednesday morning on a short car and foot pursuit ending in one arrest while the other remains at large.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a stolen trailer Wednesday morning. The officers tried to pull the trailer over but the driver took off, according to officials. There was a short pursuit before the driver and passenger got out of the car and proceeded on foot.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, CHP officers arrested one while other had hidden in the orchards off Stockdale Highway near Dairy Road.

It was unknown if the man at large is armed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at (661) 327-7111.