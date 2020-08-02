1 arrest, 5 vehicles impounded, 7 citations issued during Saturday night street racing enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers impounded five vehicles, issued seven citations for street racing Saturday night in Bakersfield. One driver was arrested following a pursuit, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it directed more enforcement efforts for street racing and reckless driving Saturday from 9:30 p.m. until 1 a.m and made nine traffic stops resulting in the five vehicle impounds and seven citations. One person was cited for illegal fireworks use.

Officials said a 23-year-old man was arrested following a pursuit related to reckless driving in a parking lot. The driver was identified as Cesar Chavez of Bakersfield. He was arrested for reckless driving, felony evading, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with information about illegal street racing is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.