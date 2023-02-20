BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury acquitted one man and found another guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in an orchard west of Lamont.

Manuel Zamora, 37, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and faces a life term in prison, according to court records. Co-defendant Fabian Villarreal was found not guilty and released from custody, records show.

Sentencing for Zamora is set for April 12.

The two were accused of killing Edward Rodrigo Medina, 27. On April 12, 2021, Medina’s body was found in an orchard on the southwest corner of Di Giorgio and South Fairfax roads. He had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Court documents indicated Medina was killed in a dispute over a pickup.