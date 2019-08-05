Crews battling grass fire near Caliente

2:03 p.m. UPDATE: KCFD reports fire is now 25% contained, between 30 and 40 acres have now burned. Road closures affecting Bealville & Caliente Bodfish roads expected until 3:30 p.m. Some firefighters may be released as early as 2:30 p.m. Crews expected to remain on scene through tonight.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Kern County firefighters are battling a grass fire north of Highway 58 near Caliente, that at last check is between 15 to 20 acres.

The call came in at 11:09 a.m. Monday for the response to Bealville Road and Caliente Bodfish Road.

No structures are threatened at this time.

The fire is also not affecting Highway 58, but please be cautious of fire crews in the area.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back for updates throughout the day.