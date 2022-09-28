This incident has been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic accident occurred on Highway 178 blocking the westbound lanes just east of the mouth of the canyon.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m., when one vehicle overturned and blocked westbound lanes on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP and emergency crews are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

