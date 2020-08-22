Cox, Valadao release first campaign ads in 2020 race for 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Candidates in the race for the 21st Congressional district released their first political ads ahead of the November election.

In 2018, the race for this district, which represents parts of Bakersfield, Arvin, Delano, Wasco, and portions of Kings and Fresno Counties, was one of the closest House races in the nation. This year, voters are in for a rematch between incumbent Democratic Congressman TJ Cox and challenger Republican former three term Congressman David Valadao.

“We’ve got to move forward together,” Cox said in the ad which has appeared on TV screens across the Central Valley. The incumbent Congressman stated he has enjoyed meeting the people of the district during his two years in office.

“I’ve been to every corner of it. From Mendota, to Delano, to Lamont to listen to you, to learn from you, [and] to fight for you,” he said.

Toward the end of the 30-second ad, Cox’s messaging became a deja vu of sorts, as Cox accused his opponent of voting with Pres.Trump 99 percent of the time during his tenure in Congress, a claim Cox made during the 2018 election, and one Valadao disputes.

In fact, in Valadao’s ad, the former Congressman touts that he did not always align with the GOP when he served in Congress.

“[Valadao] stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect dreamers,” a narrator stated as Valadao is seen meeting with adults and children. The ad never mentions Cox by name, nor does it mention Pres. Trump, but it does mention that Valadao “worked with former President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley.”

In the race for the White House, Cox has openly supported Joe Biden on social media. When Valadao was asked on a podcast Thursday if he would vote for President trump, he answered “yes.”

Valadao’s advertisement was paid for by the Valadao for Congress political action committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The Cox spot was paid for the TJ Cox for Congress political action committee.

Click here to watch the full Cox ad.

Click here to watch the full Valadao ad.