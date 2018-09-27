Cowboy Chicken opening in Bakersfield Oct. 6

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, is opening in Bakersfield Saturday, Oct. 6.

According to the website, the restaurant is opening at 5620 California Ave., near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue.

In honor of its grand opening, the restaurant is planning a week of special events:

Monday, Oct. 15 - Win Free Chicken for a Year and Kids Night: The first 100 guests waiting in line when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. are entered into a drawing, and five lucky winners receive free chicken for a year. Must be 18 or older to win. For official giveaway rules, visit www.cowboychicken.com/sweepstakes-rules/. Cowboy Chicken is giving kiddos perks, too. Kids eat free after 4 p.m. with any adult entrée purchase. Dine-in only.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 - Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds are donated to The Wounded Heroes Fund, which aids veterans and their families affected by war by providing them with the support they need for a healthy return to civilian life.

Wednesday, Oct. 17 - Way-Back Wednesday: Cowboy Chicken is taking guests back to 1981 - the year the restaurant first opened - with original menu pricing on select items. Dine-in only.

Thursday, Oct. 18 - Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, and active and veteran military personnel receive 50% off all dine-in purchases. Must present badge or proof of profession.

Friday, Oct. 19 - Facebook Friday: Like Cowboy Chicken Bakersfield on Facebook and show the cashier to receive a free cobbler.

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire, according to Restaurant News.

Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters™, Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.