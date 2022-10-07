BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the national stage, leaders are ready to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.

“We still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden said on a recent episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

The pandemic may be over, but in local school board meetings, those debates aren’t fading as fast. The issue is part of a school board election cycle candidates say is more heated than in years past. Questions about health and safety, gender and sexuality, and religion are dividing candidates, and veterans say it’s unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“I can definitely say that this (election) is potentially much more contentious,” longtime Bakersfield City School District trustee Pam Baugher said.

And while COVID has faded slightly from the public eye, candidates still grapple with — and butt heads over — how to handle the virus in classrooms.

“It’s kind of died just a little bit,” Kern High School District trustee candidate Lillian Lopez said. “It’s still there, because we really don’t know where we stand with it still.”

“It’s still sort of a growth issue in Kern County,” Baugher said.

Mask mandates, for example, are mostly a thing of the past in Kern. Few candidates still show strong feelings either way for mask requirements.

“It’s your option,” Baugher said. “If you want to have your child wear a mask, that’s fine. If not, that’s fine.”

More divisive is a possible COVID vaccine requirement for children in schools.

“It’s a very touchy subject,” Lopez said. “You have some that are for the vaccine, and some that are against the vaccine.”

California’s requirement for schoolchildren to get the shot has been delayed until the start of the 2023 school year. The same goes for a bill that would do away with religious exemptions for the vaccine. Each has been a hot topic in school board meetings since their introduction, and each continues to divide candidates.

Some, like Elynor Cherie Olgin, an incumbent Panama-Buena Vista Union School District trustee running for re-election, see the looming requirements as reasonable public health missives to be adopted.

“If that’s what’s going to be recommended by the CPH (sic) then I’m going to support that,” Olgin said. “I’m not going to go against something that is recommended.”

“I support vaccines in general. If it’s mandated, I would support that,” Baugher, also running for re-election, said. “Vaccines have a place, and we have to comply with whatever the law says.”

Pam Baugher, a 12-year veteran of the Bakersfield City School District board, says those who appeal to school boards over state health requirements are barking up the wrong tree.

“As I tell people who ask me about it, ‘Write the governor,’” Baugher said. “Because I don’t control that, I don’t influence him on that.”

Still, some contenters say they can, and should, do something about it. These are candidates like first-timer Lillian Lopez, who echoes the outcries of parents over masks and COVID testing requirements during the height of the pandemic. Lopez opts for a COVID-era buzzword: choice.

“I believe in choice, in regards to that,” Lopez said. “I don’t feel that it should be forced on anybody.”

A divisive question in an election cycle full of them, COVID-19 may not be the single issue that decides school board elections here in Kern, but as local races heat up, the politics of the pandemic aren’t over.