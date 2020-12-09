Covid-19 takes both parents of 5 Delano siblings; basketball coach of one steps up with Go Fund Me help

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Five Delano siblings have lost both of their parents to Covid-19.

Bernardo and Rowena Bonifacio of Delano died from the virus within four days of each other just before Thanksgiving, leaving behind five children between the ages of 17 and 24.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 20,000 Californians, and the Bonifacio family now knows all too well how it can hit home.

Bernardo Bonifacio the third was just 54 years old when he died Nov. 20 of Covid-19. His wife, Rowena Bonifacio, was just 55 when she died four days later of the same virus. She was so ill, she never learned of her husband’s passing. The five siblings buried their parents Monday.

Bernard Castro, the couple’s eldest, says his mother most likely caught the virus at the restaurant where she was a cook — despite taking precautions including masks. Now, with both parents gone so suddenly, they’re all they have.

“So we’re gonna be helping each other, trying to support each other, you know, whenever we can,” he said.

Nicole Bonifacio is the youngest of the five siblings. She has entertained ideas of entering the Army and becoming a nurse.

Nicole is a 17-year-old senior at Delano High School, where she is a shooting guard on the girls’ basketball team — the same position her coach played in college. But Coach Shauna Gravelle isn’t just a basketball coach.

“We just talk a lot in basketball season,” Nicole said. “I go to her office a lot and we just became close. She was there for me when I needed her. Like, I tell her stuff I need help on and she helps me out with it.”

Says Gravelle: “She’s spunky, she’s full of life, she’s — you know — quick witted and a treat to have as a student and an athlete.”

Gravelle has created a Go Fund Me account in Nicole’s name.

“The players that I’ve welcomed into my life,” she said, “are our family.”

Everyone was masked up for Bernardo and Rowena Bonifacio’s burial at North Kern Cemetery Monday afternoon. One more reminder, as if we needed one, that this virus is real.

“At first I thought it was a hoax because that’s what my president said, you know — that’s what my president said,” Castro said. “So I didn’t believe it at first. But then I noticed people beginning to die. I watched the news and the numbers just keep growing and growing. And then that’s when I said, ‘Oh my god, this is so serious.'”

Nicole’s senior year — such as it is amid this pandemic — will now look even more different than before. She’ll look to her siblings a lot more.

“They’re the only ones that are going to be there for me when I graduate or when I have my senior night,” she said.

Tragedy tears people apart sometimes in the most unfair of ways. Sometimes it brings them together too.

The Go Fund Me account’s goal is $10,000. At last check contributors had brought the total to about $3,000. If you would like to donate, go to gofundme.com and search the word “Delano.”