COVID-19 survivor shares importance of donating plasma

As a navy veteran and pediatric nurse practitioner, Misty Whitbey was a hero before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Whitbey said she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April. But it didn’t slow her down. Instead, she turned it into her latest act of heroism.

As a healthcare worker, Whitbey said she felt compelled to donate plasma and help others fighting the virus.

“If I couldn’t go to New York to help,” Whitbey said. “This is the best thing that I can do.”

Whitbey was one of the first to donate plasma to the Houchin Community Blood Bank.

According to Houchin, the procedure has been exceedingly successful.

“We’ve delivered these products to three local hospitals, and the doctors’ responses have been phenomenal,” Tracy Hunter, Director of Special Events for Houchin said. “We heard that one person immediately went home the next day. The other went off a ventilator and stayed two more days, and then went home. It was a complete turnaround for these critically ill patients.”

Whitbey is one of eight people to donate to the blood bank so far.

Earlier this month, Houchin announced it would begin collecting plasma from people who had recovered from the coronavirus. The plasma can then be transfused to others with the disease. It’s part of an experimental treatment approved by the FDA on an emergency basis for people in serious condition.

People who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies that remain in the blood’s plasma. That can potentially boost another patient’s immune system and help in recovery. And one donation can go a long way.

Potential donors will need to go through their doctors and meet the following criteria:

A diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test

No symptoms of the disease for least 14 days before donating

A negative test result for COVID-19

Houchin is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is willing to help to speak with their physician to see if they qualify as a donor.