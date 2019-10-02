Court documents shine a light on domestic violence homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Last week a man allegedly killed his ex-wife and her brother, while the estranged couple’s three children looked on in horror.

Based on our count, that marks ten homicides linked to domestic violence this year.

It happened during the early hours of September 23. Moris Gilmete, 39, accused of doing the unthinkable.. taking a gun and turning it on his family.

According to court documents, Gilmete told police he had been drinking vodka since 9 a.m. the previous day when he accidentally fired his gun.

Once the gun went off, Gilmete said he decided to shoot everyone because he couldn’t get in worse trouble than he already was in.

According to his statement to investigators, Gilmete said he fired three or four times then looked for more bullets to kill the rest of his quote “enemies.”

Gilmete’s ex-wife Louise Abraham and her 20-year-old brother Carlos Abraham died at the scene.

Gilmete and Louise’s children, ages 6, 8 and 10 were present during the shooting, according to a witness.

By our count, there have been 74 homicides in Kern County this year. Ten of those people allegedly killed by a partner or relative. That number is up one from this time last year.