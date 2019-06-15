County works to create safe parks for Oildale community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple county agencies have a plan to create safe parks for the community in Oildale.

Kern County Public Health, Supervisor Mike Maggard, North of the River Parks and Recreation and other various partnering agencies will be hosting a press conference, followed by a celebration at McCray Park on Saturday.

The event is being held in an effort to create safe and healthy parks.

The sheriff’s office Crime Prevention Unit will also be there providing information on Neighborhood Watch Programs.

And, public health will be giving free health screenings, food and bounce houses for the kids.

It will take place at McCray Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.