Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped 1 percent in August, according to new data from the California Employment Development Department.

The new report shows that the county’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.4 percent in July to 7.4 percent. California’s rate was a record low at 4.1 percent. The state has gained 3.3 million jobs since 2010, according to the report.

Gains were mostly in the government, educational and health services sectors, as well as leisure and hospitality.