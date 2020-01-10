County supervisors to discuss pushing back on new state oil regulations

Representatives from Kern’s oil industry are expected to attend and present about oil in the Golden Empire at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Members of Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration also are set to be in attendance.

Kern county produces 134 million barrels of oil per year, accounting for nearly 75 percent of California’s oil production. We’re the top oil producing county in the state, and among the highest in the nation.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed new regulations on the industry, including a ban on new permits for steam-injected oil drilling, and a mandate that any new fracking projects must be reviewed by an independent panel of scientists.

“He is attacking our very way of life,” said second district Supervisor Zack Scrivner. He and fellow supervisors are inviting oil industry representatives and members of the governor’s administration to attend Tuesday afternoon’s board meeting — a meeting set to feature presentations from those who work in the oil industry.

“Every segment of our economy here in Kern county is tied to, and depended upon, the oil industry, and that’s something Governor Newsom and his people need to hear loud and clear.”

While Newsom will not be in attendance, represenatitves from his administration are expected to attend, including Legislative Affairs Secretary Anthony Williams. Uduak-Joe Ntuk, supervisor of California’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Measurement Project (CalGem), and David Shabazian, director of the Department of Conservation, are also set to be in attendance.

Scrivner hopes they will come with open minds.

“They’re going to need to listen to this community and Board of Supervisors about how important this industry is to our community.”

However, environmental advocates like Tom Frantz, president of the nonprofit Association of Irritated Residents, are also plan to attend the meeting. Frantz believes the state must transition from oil to renewable energy.

“I definitely support what the state and governor are trying to do by cutting back the most-energy intensive oil,” Frantz said. “One of the benefits of cutting back this dirty oil production in Kern County is we will get cleaner air.”

But Scrivner pointed out the Kern oil industry follows — and invests in — some of the strictest environmental regulations in the world.

“Here we do it safer, cleaner, and smarter than anywhere in the world. What’s the governor’s plan? To increase the amount of oil that comes from these countries with zero environmental regulations and terrible human rights records like Saudi Arabia or Columbia?”

“Enough is enough,” he continued. “We’re drawing a line in the sand, and we’re not going to accept any more attacks on our oil industry.”

Leaders with the Kern Law Enforcement Assocation and Kern County Firefighters Association are encouraging their members to attend the meeting

As part of KLEA’s “Keeping California” campaign, union leaders say they want to send a message to the governor that any cuts to the oil industry could lead to lack of revenue for public safety.

“If we have a cut in revenues to the county, it’s going to have service level impacts,” said David Nelson, president of the Kern County Firefighters Association.

“We just want to make a big impact and let Sacramento know we’re not going to stand idly by while this occurs,” noted Tim Caughron, president of the Kern Law Enforcement Association.

The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m. The county is setting up an overflow room in case the main chamber fills up.

