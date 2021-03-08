County shares design plans for revamp of Potomac Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern has shared revamp plans for another city park.

The new design for Potomac Park, located off of Potomac Avenue in east Bakersfield, includes a Kern River-themed wet/dry shaded play area, nature-themed play area with a tree structure, synthetic turf soccer field and new basketball courts with lighting and seating.

The county said it is applying to the Statewide Park Program in hopes of receiving funding for this and other planned park revamps. The county has already announced redesigns for Virginia Avenue Park, Heritage and Mojave East and Lamont parks.