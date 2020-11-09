County settles lawsuit with deaf woman who said she was refused interpreter while in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county has reached a settlement with a deaf woman who said she was refused an American sign language interpreter following her arrest in 2017.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last month after attorneys for plaintiff Jennifer Mello and the county said the case had been settled. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in public court documents, and attorneys from both sides could not immediately be reached Monday morning.

On the evening of Nov. 30, 2017, deputies arrived at Mello’s apartment for reasons not stated in the complaint. Mello told the deputies she was deaf, and requested an interpreter or to communicate with them through writing, but deputies refused and arrested her, the suit said.

Mello was booked, X-rayed and given a clothing search and body check, all without an interpreter to communicate with her, according to the suit. She remained in custody until Dec. 5, where she appeared in court, again without an interpreter, and was released.

The suit, filed in 2018, alleged civil rights violations, as well as violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.