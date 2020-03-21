County schools office in overdrive connecting students remotely

Mary Barlow, the county’s school superintendent, has deployed a dozen separate task forces dedicated to linking students with their teachers and their curriculum now that the COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools all across California and much of the country.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle to that goal is technological. Thousands of students lack the hardware, the connectivity or both to learn remotely — a challenge made that much greater by the daunting poverty in many areas of Kern County.

Kern County is one of the nation’s poorest places; a third of its 190,000 K-12 students live below the poverty line. The directive that they transition to online learning, en masse and overnight, is a huge challenge.

Barlow’s team, led by technology task force captain Anthony Davis, has spent the past few weeks, and the past seven days in particular, working long hours attempting to locate those specific children and the equipment to serve them.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office has ordered 5,000 Chromebook laptops through Costco corporate and 2,000 AT&T “mi-fi” internet hotspot connections, at a cost of many hundreds of thousands of dollars. Is it enough? Only 36 of the county’s 47 school districts have reported their equipment needs to the KCSOS, so the county schools office doesn’t know for certain.

Davis, the tech task force leader, reports that, as of now, the KCSOS believes it needs 11,000 additional Chromebooks. Some 5,000, at between $150 and $450 apiece, depending on model and vendor, have been ordered, at a total cost of $700,000. The KCSOS has also ordered 2,000 mobile hotspots at a total cost of $300,000 — plus between $25,000 and $80,000 per month for service. Davis says he has located about 20,000 additional Chromebooks — and is negotiating the price of 3,000 more hotspots.

The KCSOS is looking for philanthropic donations — from individuals or organizations — to help pay for the equipment and connections.

In addition to the mobile hotspot distribution, the KCSOS will make use of wired buses, which would park in different neighborhoods long enough for students to download and upload homework assignments each week. The Kern High School District has 15 such buses, and the KCSOS six — and it is looking to outfit seven more.

In addition, the County of Kern has several hotspot devices mounted in mobile carts that can be deployed in various locations around the county, perhaps in parks or other drive-through areas.

Barlow, who became school superintendent in 2017, tells 17 News that, in a very real sense, this health, economic and logistical emergency is furthering an essential goal — making long distance learning possible in every corner of this geographically huge county.

“This is just accelerating something that would happen naturally, in my mind,” Barlow said. “There is an opportunity here for us to look at what distance learning looks like. … And so we are just accelerating that (challenge), pushing the envelope at warp speed, because we absolutely need to keep educating our children.”