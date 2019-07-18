County proposes agreement with Tejon Indians worth nearly $220 million to provide services for planned hotel and casino complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has proposed an agreement lasting 20 years and worth nearly $220 million with the Tejon Indian Tribe to provide services for the planned casino, concert and hotel complex south of Bakersfield.

The proposed agreement, which goes before the Board of Supervisors July 23, would provide more than $13 million for a joint sheriff’s and fire substation, fund a new sheriff’s academy and add other resources for the planned Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, county documents say.

Recurring annual payments for the next 20 years would provide nine new fire and 13 new deputy positions at the substation, a gambling treatment program and capital outlay for the replacement of fire and sheriff’s equipment at the substation.

Last July, Las Vegas-based SCCR Tejon LLC purchased 306 acres of land for more than $10 million. Fifty-two acres will be devoted to the hotel and casino, while 22 acres will be designated for an RV park.

The remainder of the land will be designated for other tribal purposes including a health facility and housing.

The project is expected to bring 1,000 construction jobs and more than 2,000 permanent jobs with a payroll of $59 million annually. County sources say the project will bring $600 million to Kern County.

The Tejon Indian Tribe is the only federally recognized tribe in the county.