County projects 3.5% increase in revenue for fiscal year over original estimates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials said a budget reduction plan won’t be implemented at this time, as revenue for the fiscal year is forecast to be higher than expected.

Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in a mid-year budget status report to the Board of Supervisors this morning that the county’s revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year is forecast to exceed budget estimates by about 3.5 percent.

Alsop said this increase is attributed to one-time payment property taxes from the California Resources Corporation as well as better-than-expected sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenue.

When supervisors adopted the 2020-21 budget more than six months ago, county leaders anticipated receiving nearly $813 million in revenue by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. As of Dec. 31, the county received $368.6 million, or roughly 45.4 percent, of anticipated revenue for the year.

The county has prepared a budget contingency plan that would mitigate a loss in revenue of up to $27 million if needed, but county officials said it would probably not be enough on its own to avoid a budget deficit.

The plan would begin to kick in if revenues fall to 5 percent or lower than estimates, according to the county. Budget cuts, furloughs and canceled projects are just some of the elements in the plan that could take effect if the county’s projected revenue falls short.

“This year more than ever, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made predicting future revenue and expenditures even more difficult than it already was, but we must continue to be prepared to adapt to any unforeseen changes or circumstances,” Alsop said.

Alsop said at this point, his office is not recommending implementation of any aspect of the plan at this time given the revenue projections.