County holding virtual hearing tonight to discuss redrawing district boundaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is getting ready to redraw the boundaries that define the balance of power in local politics.

After the 2020 Census, officials are about to change the district lines to match Kern County’s growing population. The first hearing to discuss the redistricting is happening tonight at 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

To join the hearing, visit https://bit.ly/3g3l1IX and enter the video conference ID 114 627 254 8 or call in to 1-831-296-3421 and enter the phone conference ID 954 220 221.

To provide comment, call 661-868-3139 to leave a two-minute voicemail or email redistricting@kerncounty.com.

