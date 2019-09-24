County get first vaping-related hospitalization case

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Kern County has gotten its first vaping-related hospitalization case, according to the Public Health Services department.

The case was confirmed on Tuesday. The department said it is not providing any further information about the case at this time.

The hospitalization comes as the California Department of Public Health released a health advisory today urging people to avoid any vaping until state investigations into vaping-related hospitalizations is complete.

As of today, the department reports there have been 90 such hospitalizations and two deaths.

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a presentation about vaping next month. Officer Chris Peck will be visiting Garces Memorial High School on Oct. 7 and talk to students about the dangers of vaping.

