County firefighters rescue poodle, turtles in residence fire

This poodle was rescued by Kern County Fire Department firefighters during a house fire in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department were able to rescue a poodle that was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.

The department said firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Pacific Street. When they arrived, they found that a residence as well as one behind it were on fire. The building behind the main house sustained major fire damage and several pets were killed.

However, KCFD said that while firefighters were doing a final walk through the main house, they found two turtles and a white poodle, which looked black at the time as it was covered in soot. Firefighters were able to use an animal oxygen mask on the dog, which had been suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dog has since recovered and been returned to its family, the department said.