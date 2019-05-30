County firefighters burn excess brush along State Route 223

If you noticed smoke Wednesday afternoon along State Route 223, there was no need for worry as firefighters were already there for good reason.

Kern County firefighters were along the road between Arvin and State Route 58 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.Wednesday to remove excess brush that could act as fuel in a fire along roads this fire season.

KCFD has been working on identifying areas with a lot of fuel to eliminate fire hazards.

Firefighters continued their work that began Tuesday in the same area.

