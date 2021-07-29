County closes Bangkok House Restaurant in Ridgecrest due to cockroach infestation

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Bangkok House Restaurant in Ridgecrest was ordered closed on Wednesday by county public health officials for remaining in operation amid a cockroach infestation.

During a recent inspection, Kern County Public Health officials saw live cockroaches in the food preparation area and ice machine as well as in a bucket, on walls, shelves as well as between walls and wooden planks, according to a report.

The report says inspectors also found improper food storage in the walk-in refrigerator, shelving units with a large amount of food debris, a large amount of grease on the walls and a buildup of food debris on the floor.

Inspectors also found household pest control products next to food items.

The restaurant was given an inspection score of 55 percent.