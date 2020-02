OILDALE, Calif. (KGET)— Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire Departments sent multiple engines to battle an abandoned home fire in Oildale Tuesday morning.

According to KCFD, calls first came in around 7:40 a.m. for the house in the 700 block of Lilac Street. When firefighters arrived, the structure was 75 percent engulfed and there was a risk of the fire spreading to nearby homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.