County campaign aims to boost literacy among children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library wants the public to know learning to read and picking up a book can make you healthier in life.

The message from the library and Kern Public Health is pushing the importance of literacy.

The agencies hosted kids at the Beale Library Wednesday to launch a new campaign called “Literacy is Healthy.”

Public Health says low literacy rates are tied to poorer health.

The U.S. Census Bureau says nearly 15% of adults in Kern County can’t read above a third grade level.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mary Barlow, says they want to show families how literacy can improve their lives.

“Pass that book around the family, and everyone take a turn, it just makes a difference. And at the end of the day, if kids know how to read by the end of third grade, the rest of their lives, they’re reading to learn.”

They will host three more events this summer to keep kids reading including the summer reading challenge.

Readers of any age can track their progress online and win awards once they hit their reading goals.

You can register for the challenge at the Kern County Library’s website.