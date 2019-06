Child Support Services are about to have a boost in staffing thanks to millions in state funding.

On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the addition of more than 50 employees to the Department of Child Support Services.

The department was able to receive more than $4.5 million in state funding for this request.

Director Elizabeth Chavez says the increase in staff will help with their caseloads and services, especially in under-served communities.