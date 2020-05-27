County: 22 people have died at local nursing facilities due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has had 22 deaths at local skilled nursing facilities due to COVID-19 as of today, according to the county Public Health Services Department.

The department said the Kingston Healthcare Center has reported 18 deaths while the Orchards Post-Acute nursing facility has had one death and Valley Convalescent has reported three deaths.

With the county reporting a total of 36 COVID-19 deaths today, the deaths of patients and residents at the three facilities make up more than 60 percent of total deaths, according to the county data.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said at least 206, or 11 percent, of the 1,951 total positive cases reported so far are patients or residents at the three skilled nursing facilities.

According to the California Department of Public Health website, Kingston Healthcare Center has reported 28 deaths. However, KCPH said it is aware of only 18 deaths.