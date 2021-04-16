Country singer Jon Pardi to perform in Bakersfield this September as part of Boots in the Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country singer Jon Pardi will be performing in Bakersfield in September as part of Boots in the Park. 

Pardi will be performing on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, located at 9001 Ashe Rd. The concert, presented by Activated Events, will also include special guests Jameson Rodgers and Lainey Wilson.

The all-ages event will include barbecue, beer for those 21 and older, art installations and more. Tickets go on sale on Thursday. For more information, click here.

