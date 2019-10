Country music singer Carly Pearce will perform in Bakersfield later this month.

The Kentucky native will be playing on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. Pearce will perform tracks from her debut album “Every Little Thing.”

General admission is $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit carlypearce.com.