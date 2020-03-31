Councilmember Andrae Gonzales says his brother has recovered from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Council member Andrae Gonzales said his brother has recovered following a diagnosis of COVID-19.

Gonzales posted on his Facebook page Monday night that his brother Marc has recovered after 16 days in quarantine and thanked the community for its support.

He also asked for continued support for people who are struggling with the disease and others who have been affected by the global health crisis including health care workers, teachers business owners, farm workers and grocery store workers and first responders.

Gonzales said his brother Marc tested positive for COVID-19 last week in Los Angeles.

Andrae Gonzales said his brother Marc went into quarantine after learning he was exposed to the coronavirus where he worked.

The councilmember also asked Bakersfield residents to continue following stay-at-home orders and “sacrificing a bit of our ‘normal’ life so that one day (soon) we can beat this virus.”