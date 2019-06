BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials confirmed that a boater, who vanished in Isabella Lake on June 9, drowned.

Search and Rescue says 36-year-old Spencer Makaza jumped from a boat at French Gulch Marina, and never surfaced.

The search continued for seven days.

Then, on Saturday, June 15, around 7:45 a.m., Search and Rescue found the man’s body near the boat ramps.

The Coroner’s Office has ruled his death an accident.