Coroner: Man found dead in Oildale field overdosed on meth

Kern County coroner released the cause of death for a body found in Oildale last month.

The coroner reported Michael John, 57, died of a methamphetamine intoxication, in a report released Thursday.

John was found in the 600 Block of China Grade Loop on Thursday, Sept. 21. Deputies discovered his body in a dirt field.

Bakersfield police confirmed John had been reported missing and flyers with his picture were posted around the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.