BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after being struck by a semi-truck, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Vielka Eleanor Gerardo, 52, was identified as the pedestrian killed on July 14, the coroner’s news release said. Gerardo was struck by a semi-truck along Highway 99, near Rosedale Highway.

The driver of a 2023 Peterbilt was in the same lane as the pedestrian and due to the darkness and dark clothing worn by the woman the driver was unable to see her, according to a report from CHP.

The driver could not avoid colliding with Gerardo due to another big rig in the lane to the left. The front portion of the semi-truck struck Gerardo.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.