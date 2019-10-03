Coroner identifies two killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash

Deadly collision at Wilson and Read roads left at least one person dead.

The Kern County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night. 

The fatalities have been identified as 24-year-old Santiago Algandar Soto and 23-year-old Lorena Villalba Espinoza. They were both killed after the motorcycle, driven by Soto, hit another vehicle making a left turn at Wilson Road west of South Real Road at around 8:10 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it appears the driver of a silver sedan failed to yield to the motorcycle, which was heading eastbound on Wilson Road. Soto and Espinoza were pronounced dead at the scene. 

