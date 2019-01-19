Coroner identifies remains found in North Edwards after initial discovery in 2016

A body found in North Edwards in October 2016, has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as belonging to a 49-year-old man from Valley Springs.

The coroner’s office said the remains were of Karl Wayne Sharrah.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called on Oct. 18, 2016 to investigate human remains found on a hill next to the town of North Edwards in eastern Kern County one mile north of Highland Boulevard and Gilbert Street.

On Friday, the coroner said DNA identifed the remains as Sharrah last October, but determined Sharrah died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sharrah’s death was determined to be a homicide.

As 17’s Kristin Price reported in 2016, court documents of the case revealed deputies found a grisly scene.

When they arrived, deputies found the man’s severed head next to a shallow grave, where the rest of the body was buried.

The documents said the body was “obvously” placed there and buried by another person.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.